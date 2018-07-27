One of the critical team leaders in both lines.





Overview

After qualifying for the playoffs a third straight season the Crimson Pride returns five starters on offense and seven on defense from last year’s 5-5 team.

“We have good senior leadership and a number of key returning players. What we need is to have our junior class step up and we need to establish a starting quarterback,” says third-year head coach Tom Kassing, a 2013 graduate of UN-Omaha.

Offense

Something else the Crimson has is perhaps the best all-around athlete in Class B in senior Alex Rodgers (6-0, 185). When he wasn’t hitting .450 in baseball or scoring 13 points per game in basketball Rodgers last season found time to rush for 1,116 yards and 17 TDs, pass for 258 yards and three TDs and catch 16 passes for 158 yards and another three TDs. Not bad, kid, not bad.

Another three-sport standout, junior Jack Dotzler (5-10, 175) could wind up winning the starting quarterback position and that would move Rodgers to a running back position. Senior Jackson Mausbach (5-11, 185), junior TJ Hamilton (5-11, 160) and a gaggle of sophomores could also factor into the Crimson running game.

There are also three established receivers returning in 2018 including seniors Justin Niederle (5-10, 170), Chris Gray (5-10, 180) and Shane Orr (6-0, 185). Niederle is the team’s leading returning receiver, last season catching 18 passes for 274 yards and three TDs.

Leading the offensive line will be a pair of seniors, Matt Phillips (6-1, 225) and Isaiah Wheeler (6-1, 220) with senior Braydon Lemmon (6-0, 245) and juniors Christian Anderson (6-0, 235) and Jeff Needham (6-2, 245) other leading candidates. Sophomore Nolan Gorczyca (6-4, 240) is another top candidate for eventual playing time in the line.

Senior all-state candidate Andrew McCoy (6-5, 175) is one of the most accomplished kickers in the state, last season converting 36 PATs and seven field goals and averaging 38.6 yards per boot.

Defense

Rodgers (95 tackles) is also sensational as a linebacker and is joined at that position by the hard nosed Orr (32 tackles), along with seniors Andy Bosn (5-11, 180) and Max Wilmes (5-8, 160). Niederle and Gray are returning starters in the secondary with Wheeler (35 tackles), Phillips and senior Robert Doran (6-0, 180) leaders in the defensive line.

Season's Prediction

There are some holes to fill but another five wins would seem a good fit and that could translate into another playoff berth for the Crimson