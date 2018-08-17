Tough and tenacious, finishes what he starts. Read into that what you will.

You'd do well not to chant his name unless it means encouragement. Just sayin'.





Overview

It feels good, you figure, basking in the afterglow of the program’s first-ever state football playoff title. Now the Dukes go back to work with seven offensive starters and six on defense returning from last year’s 12-1 squad.

“We have some very good players on the team, three all-staters including a super stater, but as usual depth will be an issue,” says head coach Glen Snodgrass, who enters his eighth year at York having compiled a 149-58 career record, including two state titles and two other state finals. “We will have one of our strongest senior classes in my coaching career but we will need underclassmen to step up with the common goal of building our team and constantly getting better.

“We will not be complacent. Our boys are still hungry for success.”

Offense

The biggest news on campus, and across the Class of 2019, is the return of senior quarterback Garrett Snodgrass (6-3, 225). An all-class all-stater in 2017 he’s also verbally committed to play at Nebraska, coming off an incredible season in which he rushed for 1,542 yards and 21 touchdowns, passed for 692 yards and seven TDs and also caught 26 passes for 426 yards and a score. Players just don’t do that at the high school level, or any level really.

Senior fullback Ben Kowalski (5-9, 180) returns as a starter, last year rushing for 300 yards, with senior Max Troester (6-0, 175) last fall a three-game starter at running back and promising junior Jacob Diaz (6-0, 180) another prospect in the running game. Diaz missed most of last season due to injury but has great potential, says Coach Snodgrass.

One of the premier receivers in the state, senior Brady Danielson (6-3, 205) returns after last year’s all-state performance that included 37 catches for 846 yards (23 yards per) and seven touchdowns. Joining him in the receiving corps will be senior Jeb Lucas (5-10, 180), senior Reid Hoffman (6-2, 75) - both of them breakout candidates at receiver - and junior Tyler Wright (5-10, 170).

Three starters return in the Dukes’ offensive line, a group led by senior all-stater Noah Stafursky (6-4, 310), who will be even bigger news by season’s end, as well as senior center Max Kohmetscher (6-0, 215) and senior guard Doug Lazo (5-9, 230), the latter another all-state type, says Coach Snodgrass. Seniors Gabe Miller (6-1, 215) and AJ Beins (6-0, 220) should round out another strong York offensive line.

Defense

Garrett Snodgrass (86 tackles) leads a linebacker group that also returns senior all-stater Wyatt Cast (6-5, 200) and senior Sam Kohmetscher as starters with physical senior Tom Erwin (6-1, 200) also expected to be a strong contributor. Lucas had a huge state final last season and he and Danielson (7 INTs) lead a secondary that will also include Hoffman, Wright and senior Harrison Gocke (5-9, 165).

Stafursky will anchor a defensive line that will also include Lazo, Max Kohmetscher, Miller, Beins and senior Brayan Rodriguez (6-0, 200) in the rotation.

Season's Prediction

True, some very talented players walked down the graduation aisle in May but there is little reason to doubt York won’t win another 10 games or maybe more with another state final, maybe even title, not out of the question.