Class B Girls Basketball District Finals Today
Here in a bit we get our first taste of the newfangled district basketball finals format with the Class B girls playing their district finals at eight locations across the state, from Omaha to Sidney.
Earlier this season we published a feature story on South Sioux City senior all-stater McKenna Sims. You can check it out for free by copying and pasting this link, promise - https://huskerlandpreps.rivals.com/news/survivor-mckenna-sims-south-sioux-city
Here is a quick look at what to expect in today's games:
|District Final, Location
|In This Corner...
|@HuskerlandBob Sez
|Survey Sez...
|
B-1 at Waverly
|
No. 1 Waverly (21-2) v. No. 16 Beatrice (9-11).
|
Maybe this isn't the mountain to climb you might first expect - back in early January Beatrice played the Vikings within 48-41. Crazier things have happened...but probably won't.
|
Waverly.
|
B-2 at Sidney
|
No. 2 Sidney (21-3) v. No. 15 Platteview (15-10).
|
Sidney was cruising, 16 wins in a row, before losing to Scottsbluff in the subdistrict final. Platteview has been toughened by a five losses to teams with at least 21 wins. This won't be easy.
|
Sidney.
|
B-3 at Seward
|
No. 3 Seward (19-4) v. No. 14 Norris (11-11).
|
Seward has won seven in a row and beat Norris by 21 points when they met earlier this season. But see, Norris also beat Crete...
|
Seward.
|
B-4 at Omaha Skutt
|
No. 4 Omaha Skutt (17-6) v. No. 13 Omaha Gross (16-9).
|
Skutt has beaten Gross by 25 and 30 points in their two previous meetings.
|
Skutt.
|
B-5 at Crete
|
No. 5 Crete (18-5) v. No. 12 North Platte (12-9).
|
Every thing was going great for Crete - 11 straight wins - before the upset loss to Norris. North Platte is unbeaten against Class B competition this season but none of those rise to the level of what Crete will bring to the table.
|
Crete.
|
B-6 at Elkhorn
|
No. 6 Elkhorn (18-5) v. No. 11 Bennington (14-9).
|
Defending state champion Elkhorn awakened here while ago, winning nine of its last 10. Weirdly enough this is the third game in a row Elkhorn and Bennington will play one another, counting regular season, subdistrict and now district final play.
|
Elkhorn.
|
B-7 at Grand Island Northwest
|
No. 7 Northwest (17-5) v. No. 10 Scottsbluff (12-10).
|
GINW has won six straight and all five of its losses are to fellow district finalists. Scottsbluff had lost three of four before its current three-game winning streak that includes the upset of Sidney.
|
Northwest.
|
B-8 at South Sioux City
|
No. 8 South Sioux City (16-5) v. No. 9 Elkhorn South (11-13).
|
SSC has won 12 of 13 and all but Elkhorn South has played an almost exclusive Class A schedule, its only two losses coming to Elkhorn including a 49-45 double overrtime defeat in the subdistrict final. This should be a classic.
|
Elkhorn South.