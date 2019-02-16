Here in a bit we get our first taste of the newfangled district basketball finals format with the Class B girls playing their district finals at eight locations across the state, from Omaha to Sidney.

Earlier this season we published a feature story on South Sioux City senior all-stater McKenna Sims. You can check it out for free by copying and pasting this link, promise - https://huskerlandpreps.rivals.com/news/survivor-mckenna-sims-south-sioux-city

Here is a quick look at what to expect in today's games: