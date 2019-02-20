Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 13:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Class B District Finals Will Need to Dodge More Weather

Vegzag7opwpptgijd2s1
Now the program's all-time leading scorer, Pius X senior Charlie Easley and his crew have their eyes set on an even bigger prize - this year's Class B state championship.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

It's been one of those winters, hasn't it. Lots of games cancelled or postponed all season long so why would you expect anything different in the postseason?Scottsbluff, always a quality program, c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}