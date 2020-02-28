News More News
Class B Boys Districts Set for Saturday

All-state senior Jack Dotzler (12) will lead his hard charging Omaha Roncalli team into Saturday's district final against Beatrice. Beatrice beat Roncalli back in December, pretty sure that's been discussed.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Well look who’s back.Not that they really went anywhere but it doesn’t seem that long ago defending Class B state runner-up Omaha Roncalli boys basketball had lost three times in five games - it wa...

