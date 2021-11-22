Class A State Finals Preview: Gretna v. Omaha Westside

Maybe they should call them Gretna-7.

Once upon a time there was a group of researchers who tried forever, it seemed, to create a certain degreaser and rust protectant. They failed 39 times in a row before inventing WD-40.

Nothing quite that drastic for Gretna football but it is a fact the Dragons have over the years prior to this one been good enough to reach six state playoff semifinals...and lost every one of them. Ugh.

Well, the boys in Green and Gold reached their lucky seventh last Friday night and made the most of it, rolling past three-time state champion Omaha North to reach the program’s first-ever state final. The Dragons (11-1) will face unbeaten defending state champion Omaha Westside (12-0) in the final game of championship weekend, kickoff Tuesday at Memorial Stadium set for 7:15 p.m.

"Our win last week was a culmination of a great week of practice and our team really coming together as a unit. Omaha North was playing really well and we knew it was going to be a tough game," says Gretna head coach Mike Kayl. "In some cold, windy conditions our kids didn't let that bother them and came out and executed the game plan exactly how we asked them too. It also was important we played really well up front on both sides of the ball."

The week prior to that historic semifinal win the Dragons righted another football wrong, avenging its only loss with a 14-7 win over Elkhorn South, our defending Class A state runner-up. Yep, the Dragons will face both of last year’s finalists in order to win their first championship.

One of the most highly regarded college recruits in Nebraska’s Class of 2023, junior QB Zane Flores has blossomed into a superstar. The kid has completed 71% of his passes for 2,558 yards and 26 TDs, and added nine rushing touchdowns. A starter since his freshman season, Zane is the type of player who can tip the scales in a big game, just sayin’.

Gretna’s passing attack also features a couple of exceptional receivers in Joe Roll, who has 42 receptions for 669 yards and eight TDs, and Caleb Schnell, who has added 33 catches for 529 yards and two TDs. For efficiency it is hard to look away from Brayden Chaney, who has caught just 13 passes but scored seven TDs. Nice.

Nothing like have a tough, old-fashioned running back to balance the books and the Dragons have one of those, too, in senior Mick Huber, who has rushed for 1,020 yards and 11 TDs.

Keep in mind the Dragons have allowed only seven points in their last two playoff games. Leaders on that side of the ball include Huber (93 tackles, 3 TFL), juniors Blayke Moore (73 tackles, 4 INT), Ethan Stuhr (61 tackles) and playmaking Korver Demma (8 TFL, team-best 7 sacks), and senior Connor Edwards (59 tackles).

"When you have a group of kids and coaches like we have you want the season to extend as long as it can. Playing in the finals is a testament to all the work everyone has put in throughout the year," says Coach Kayl. "As a reward for all that work we get to end our season playing on Memorial Field for the state Championship, what more could you ask for."

* With 24 consecutive wins and a heapin’ helpin’ of momentum in their pocket, defending champion Westside certainly has the look of a repeat champion.

Last week the Warriors were down 20-3 to high powered Bellevue West but kept hammering away, broke the T-Birds’ will and pulled away to a 41-26 victory. It was as impressive a performance as we have had in the playoffs to date.

“Last week’s win was epic,” says Westside state champion head coach Brett Froendt. “Being down 20-3 and coming back against a talented and skilled team like Bellevue West was an elite performance by our kids. It was one of, if not the, all-time wins in our program.

“The grit and ‘will to win’ shown by our guys was incredible. They always had confidence and we saw no let down in their mindset through the first quarter in a half.

Having emerged as the team’s quarterback, sophomore Anthony Rezac had another big night in the Bellevue West win - “the kid is special,” says Coach Froendt - completing 15-of-20 passes for 245 yards and four TDs. Pretty pro showing for a kid so young, and he’s got a great deep receiving threat in senior Grant Guyette.

Senior all-stater Dominic Rezac is, well, a senior all-stater, and has played like it with 1,400 yards rushing and 23 TDs, but last weekend the Warriors got some juice from the big-play performance by highly touted sophomore Jahmez Ross, who rushed for 123 yards and a couple of back-breaking fourth quarter runs.

Defensively the Warriors are led by a Connelly, naturally, senior all-stater Tommy Connelly, with senior Cole Haberman and junior Curt Cubrich other leading tacklers, Jack-of-all-trades Wimmer a versatile defensive difference maker and sophomore sensations Teddy Rezac and Caleb Benning ballhawks in the secondary.

“Having our team reach another state final was a little unexpected because we returned only two starters on both sides of the ball, and three of them changed positions for this season,” says Coach Froendt. “Combine that with having only one D1 player, and one D2 commit says a lot about all the role players we have in our program.”

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Gretna’s story is one of great achievement but the champions plan on staying that way...Omaha Westside 35, Gretna 17.