Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, Gretna and Westside walk into Memorial Stadium next Monday night. Seem familiar?

No, not the movie Casablanca reference, but rather the fact Westside and Gretna, Gretna and Westside, they are back together again in the Class A state football final. Kickoff between the two titans and top seeds is set for Monday at 7:15 p.m.

When they met in last year’s title game Gretna generated one of the greatest goal line stand in state finals history to seal a 7-3 victory? Remember that part? The final score got washed over by a tide of conversation regarding the Dragons playing an ineligible player, with the final word being “vacated” as in the NSAA vacated Gretna’s first-ever state championship.

As if to add to the sense of anticipation the teams did not meet in the 2022 regular season. Gretna dodged a couple of stern challenges (Bellevue West, Lincoln Southeast in the playoff opener) but kept winning, including last week’s 36-14 victory over red-hot Creighton Prep. Westside did have that one hiccup, a 21-17 loss at North Platte, but since has been mostly dominant, save for the 41-34 overtime escape against Millard South.

“We feel we’ve played well so far in the playoffs, and we have played three really good teams,” says Gretna head coach Mike Kayl. “Each round has presented its challenges with the opponents we’ve played. Credit to the players and coaches who’ve done a nice job preparing for those challenges. Last week we played one our most complete games in all three phases against a very good Creighton Prep team.”

As for the rematch with Westside Coach Kayl expects to find, basically, the same type of team as he did last November.

“Westside is an extremely talented team that plays fundamentally sound football,” says Coach Kayl. “Offensively they can hurt you through the air or run, defensively they play extremely fast, and they’re very solid in the kicking game too.”

Gretna has used last year’s formula of a mind-bending passing attack and a big-play defense to reach the final. Oklahoma State recruit Zane Flores has taken a magic marker to the state record book, establishing himself as our state’s premier Class A passer. More of the same this season as he’s thrown for 2,708 yards and 28 TDs, adding nine touchdowns on the ground.

His two favorite targets are senior tight end Caleb Schnell, who has caught 50 passes for 787 yards and five TDs, and senior wide receiver Ty Boganowski, who has a team-best 61 receptions for 568 yards and six TDs.

That passing game is all sorts of fun but when the Dragons get their rushing game going - hello, Isaiah Weber - they are double trouble to stop. Weber isn’t all that big but he’s a tough runner who has gained 868 yards and 10 TDs.

On the defensive side of the ball Gretna has a fistful of playmakers, led by senior Korver Demma (17 TFLs, 11 sacks) with Ethan Stuhr leads the team with 90 tackles, including 15 for loss, and future Division I lineman Mason Goldman, who also has 15 TFLs.

If/when Gretna’s offense stalls they can count on one of the premier kickers in the state, senior Cameron Bothwell, who has booted eight field goals and 64 PATs.

* Westside has a different head coach than last year, with state champion Brett Froendt retiring and former Burke head coach Paul Limongi, himself a state championship, taking the reins.

“I am very proud of how our team played during the playoffs, I thought we got better each week,” says Coach Limongi. “Gretna is a very good football team that has talent, is coached well, and plays as a complete unit. They bring a strong challenge to the table.

“We just needed to refocus a bit. We need to trust the process a bit more control the things we can control, but more than anything we are excited to be playing one more week”

The Warriors are led by brilliant junior dual threat QB Anthony Rezac, who has passed for 1,898 yards and 17 TDs and also rushed for 1,040 yards and 18 TDs. His leading receiver is senior Jalen Lloyd, who has 44 catches for 784 yards and five TDs, while junior Teddy Rezac has snagged 28 receptions for 383 yards and three TDs.

Senior Curt Cubrich and junior Beau Ryan share the Westside team lead in tackles (90) with junior JQ Osler next in line with 67 stops. Westside also has a big league kicker in senior Tristan Alvano, who has converted 66 PATs and 11 field goals, including two of more than 50 yards.

@HuskerlandBob Sez: There were some detours along the way but it just seems right we have these two teams again squaring off for the state title...Gretna 7, Westside 3.



