News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 09:12:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Class A Semifinals Preview and Predictions

Me, I'd be a lousy offensive coordinator. My play sheet for Bellevue West tonight would read something like this: get the ball to 15, get the ball to 15, get the ball to 15. BTW, Zavier Betts is 15.
Me, I'd be a lousy offensive coordinator. My play sheet for Bellevue West tonight would read something like this: get the ball to 15, get the ball to 15, get the ball to 15. BTW, Zavier Betts is 15. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

First of all, do you have a car parked at Buell, to make sure you get a good spot?With the release of the Class A bracket there it was, big as life, unbeaten Millard West and unbeaten Bellevue West...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}