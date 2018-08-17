Outstanding accuracy with ability to get the ball down the field and limit his mistakes. You like a quarterback like that.





Overview

There is no team in the state that has drawn more attention for 2018 than the Burke Bulldogs. Featuring two of the top college prospects in recent memory, one of the state’s leading passer and rusher among its returning starters the Bulldogs finished 9-3 last season, reaching the Class A playoff semifinals.

“We have basic goals for the upcoming season. We intend to become a better team each week and team leadership will be the key to our success,” says head coach Paul Limongi, who enters his 13th year leading the Burke program. Limongi is a 1994 graduate of Youngstown (Ohio) State University and led Burke to the Class A state playoff final in 2011.

Offense

One of the best linebackers in Nebraska prep football history, senior Nick Henrich (6-3, 215) has terrorized opponents the past two seasons, including last year’s incredible stat line - 119 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 11 sacks - and had dozens of Division I offers, before committing to the Huskers in late July. Fellow senior tight end and defensive end Chris Hickman (6-6, 210) is another premier college prospect who has many Division I offers to sift through. Last season on offense he caught 24 passes for 578 yards and eight TDs while on defense he was even better, finishing with 46 tackles, 13 of them for loss, with four sacks and four interceptions. They are truly the gold dust twins of Nebraska’s Class of 2019. (see cover)

As for the offense in the general the Bulldogs backfield also includes two premier high school talents, including senior QB Tyler Chadwick (6-0, 170) and senior running back James Burks (5-10, 170). Last season Chadwick passed for 2,250 yards and 25 TDs, completing 63% of his passes, and also rushed for 144 yards and three scores; Burks, the two-time state champion wrestler, rushed for 1,980 yards, accounting for 2,550 all-purpose yards, and scored 31 touchdowns.

Joining them in the backfield are two other capable rushers in senior Gio Mainor (5-9, 170), who rushed for 460 yards and six TDs, and junior Jaylon Roussel (6-1, 185), who gained 389 yards and scored three TDs. Now that’s quality depth.

One of the most exciting receivers in Class A, junior Zavier Watts (6-1, 185) is coming off an outstanding season when he caught 35 passes for 813 yards and nine touchdowns. He and Hickman for a great 1-2 receiving tandem. Junior Mike Payne (6-0, 170) will also be a contributor at wide receiver.

Burke returns two starters in the offensive line, seniors Dylan Sales (6-0, 225), a returning second-team all-Metro selection, and Mason Williams (6-3, 235), with other prospects including junior Jaylon Starks (6-0, 220).

Defense

Beyond the ridiculous production of Henrichs and Hickman Mainor (25 tackles) and Watts return as starters in the secondary and senior Creighton Kimnach (6-1, 200) compiled 42 tackles including three for loss as a starting linebacker. Joining Hickman in the defensive line will be junior Caleb Robinson (6-2, 265) and seniors Terrell Turner (5-11, 285) and Billy Kennedy (6-6, 200). Robinson also has Division I college potential and Turner is going to be awfully tough to move at nose guard.

Season's Prediction

It’s about as star-studded a lineup as Class A has featured in many seasons. Both lines will mature as the season progresses, a season that finds Burke the favorite to be 2018 Class A state champion.