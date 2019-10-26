News More News
Class A First-Round Pairings, Preliminary Intel

Opening as Class A's top seed, Millard South and Tristan Gomes (16) don't want left out in the cold come state finals time.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990.

No. 16 Lincoln Pius X (4-5) at No. 1 Millard West (9-0), 8 p.m., at Buell Stadium. Millard West has certainly earned that No. 1 seed, as the Wildcats have beaten seven playoff teams. Pius X has won six state titles, Millard West two, and Thunderbolts won their only playoff meeting, 33-17, in 2012.

No. 9 Elkhorn South (6-3) at No. 8 Kearney (7-2). Kearney is a state championship program (2006) and has lost only to Grand Island, by one point, and to No. 1 Millard West. Elkhorn South’s losses have come to No. 3, No. 4 and No. 7 seeds.

No. 12 Millard North (4-5) at No. 5 Omaha Burke (8-1). Millard North won four out of its last five to get in but defending state champion Burke won the regular season match-up 28-14, back in Week 8.

No. 13 Lincoln East (5-4) at No. 4 Bellevue West (9-0). Bellevue West’s defense has pitched three shutouts and allowed only 13 points in the last five games. Lincoln East was our first-ever Class A state playoff champ, back in 1975.

No. 14 Papillion-LaVista South (5-4) at No. 3 Millard South (8-1), 4 p.m., at Buell Stadium. Millard South has lost only to No. 1 Millard West and is a two-time state champion program. Papio South seeks its first playoff win since 2015.

No. 11 Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at No. 6 Grand Island (8-1). Grand Island is the defending state runner-up and beat the Silver Hawks 34-13 back in Week 8.

No. 10 Creighton Prep (6-3) at No. 7 Omaha Westside (7-2). Prep is a nine-time state champion but lost the Week 5 game to Westside, 49-21. Westside has won state twice.

No. 15 Omaha North (4-5) at No. 2 Lincoln Southeast (8-1). Southeast beat North 24-7 in Week 5 and has nine state playoff championship trophies in its possession while North was in five state finals between 2012 and 2017, winning championships three times.

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Those rematches could cause Burke and Southeast some heartburn, maybe even Grand Island though the Islanders learned their lesson last season. Elkhorn South v. Kearney catches my eye.

