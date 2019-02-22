Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-22 12:07:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Class A Boys Plunge Ahead With District Play

Fpp67dj6ipmr7ygtpmyb
Kearney's record-setting senior Shiloh Robinson (43) and his team open as the favorite in today's A-4 district.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Class A boys basketball is staring down the bully on the block - Saturday's expected bad weather - to at least stick a toe into the (freezing) district tournament waters.With very little shuffling ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}