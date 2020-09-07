Civic Duty: T.J. Urban, Millard South
Like in that Millard South offense T.J. Urban had options.A player of his caliber could pick and choose when it came to which college football program he’d call home once he was done with his high ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news