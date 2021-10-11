Chasing the Dream: Chase Hofmeister, Pender
Move over George Strait, you’ve got some competition.One of his interests outside of Pender football, and Chase Hoffmeister has plenty of other interests, is working for the local volunteer fire de...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news