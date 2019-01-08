Chase County on the Defensive, Improves to 7-2
Like a runner hitting his stride Chase County boys basketball is in a good place these days. Lots of winning going on out there in Imperial.Actually this season’s success, which includes a 7-2 star...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news