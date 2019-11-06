News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-06 12:05:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Change of Plans: Ian Lundquist, Oakland-Craig

Hard-hitting, versatile and a strong team leader, Oakland-Craig senior Ian Lundquist (23) has his team unbeaten into the Class C-2 quarterfinals.
Hard-hitting, versatile and a strong team leader, Oakland-Craig senior Ian Lundquist (23) has his team unbeaten into the Class C-2 quarterfinals. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

High school football ain’t pro football. Or even college football. One of the ways it separates itself from those grand games is the unvarnished, innocent enthusiasm shared by so many who play the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}