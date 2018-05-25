Change is in the Air: 2018 Classification Shifts, Part 1
To say this has been a tumultuous off-season for Nebraska high school football would be a dramatic understatement. Which (wink) has never how we rolled here at Huskerland, but whatever.A total of 7...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news