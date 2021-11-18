Championship Throwback: Kyle Jensen, Exeter-Milligan (2014)
@HuskerlandBob Sez: Kyle Jensen. Just writing his name makes me smile. Kyle was a free spirit, somebody I got to know more than a little bit because his teams were always so good, including three s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news