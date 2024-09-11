Center of Attention: Brody Schopke, Elm Creek
Center? I get to play center? Where do I sign up?Brody Schopke wasn’t quite that excited but then again maybe he was. He was only in fourth grade at the time, and he’d just found playing center was...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news