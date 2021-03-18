Cannon Wins First State Title, Named Class A Coach of the Year
With basically the whole world watching Tim Cannon and Millard North boys basketball came through when it mattered most. Together they won a historic state championship and Coach Cannon is Huskerla...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news