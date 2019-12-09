News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-09 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Call Hollywood: Wood, Fuller Lead OHP to D-1 State Title

Leading Osceola/High Plains to the Class D-1 state football championship were Bob Fuller (far left) and Greg Wood. The are honored today for that achievement, coming as it did in the second year of a two-year co-op agreement between the schools. Amazing, is what you call that.
Leading Osceola/High Plains to the Class D-1 state football championship were Bob Fuller (far left) and Greg Wood. The are honored today for that achievement, coming as it did in the second year of a two-year co-op agreement between the schools. Amazing, is what you call that. (@HuskerlandBob)
Ryan Dettman
HuskerlandPreps.com Staff Writer

Somebody pick up the phone and call Hollywood because the Osceola/High Plains Stormdogs have just finished writing the next great blockbuster film set on the gridiron. In this film there is no such...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}