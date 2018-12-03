Burke's Limongi Leads Burke to First Title; Named Class A COY
Oh brother, what a championship team Omaha Burke put together in 2018. After sustaining their success despite a series of ups and downs dating back to the summer the Bulldogs won the title under th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news