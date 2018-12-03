Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-03 11:00:00 -0600') }} football

Burke's Limongi Leads Burke to First Title; Named Class A COY

Omaha Burke head coach Paul Limongi led his program to its first-ever state championship and has been named Huskerland's Class A Coach of the Year.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
Publisher

Oh brother, what a championship team Omaha Burke put together in 2018. After sustaining their success despite a series of ups and downs dating back to the summer the Bulldogs won the title under th...

