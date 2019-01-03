Bullock Gets the Message and NU Walk-On Offer
Good thing the kid checked his phone.There he was, John Bullock, Creighton Prep all-state linebacker, minding his own business when his phone sounded on December day. Nothing unusual about that, af...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news