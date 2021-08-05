Building a Foundation: Josh Shaw, Sandy Creek
To be honest, it was a lot.A lot to absorb for an incoming freshman, as Josh Shaw was not only entering into the varsity football game but with a new head coach the program was going to undergo a c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news