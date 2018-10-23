



They call him Brother James.

As a vested member of the Men of Benedict - he is what they call an oblate and has been given the name Brother James - Sid deMayo spends his Thursday nights in prayerful contemplation with the monks of Mount Michael abbey, an exercise for which he is literally forever grateful.

And then many times on the following Football Friday he has the opposition begging for mercy.

One of the most productive and yet somewhat overlooked Class B football players in the state deMayo has led the Knights to a 4-2 record, a mark that has had them in and out of the top ten ratings. Not all that big, just 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, deMayo is brilliant at keeping plays alive and making good things happen. Through six games he’s passed for 1,164 yards and 16 touchdowns (to only 3 INTs) and rushed for another 543 yards and seven touchdowns.

No doubt about it, Brother James is a player.

Beyond his skilled approach to the game deMayo is a coach’s dream, somebody in command of the offense who makes short work of learning, then executing the team’s offensive game plan.

“Outside of Sid being an outstanding young man, which is something I could go on and on about, Sid has a very high ability to process information quickly. He is very much like a sponge,” says Mount Michael head coach Greg Wunderlich. “Any time we install something new he gets it almost immediately and can apply what he sees on a whiteboard or film room onto the practice field.”

With Sid in the driver’s seat the Knights are in position to have their best season in nearly two decades, seeing as how they last qualified for the playoffs in 2003 and last won a playoff game in 1998. One of the major factors for the team’s success has been its chemistry, at least if you ask the team’s quarterback.

“This is the closest of the four teams I have played on at Mount Michael. There is no separation or groups, we are all on the same page, all with the same goals,” says Sid. “As the quarterback I know leadership is expected of me and all through my career I have tried to watch other team leaders and take what they have done to help me be the best leader I can be. I put a lot of value in things like tradition and it is an important part of what we do here.”

Coach Wunderlich appreciates the leadership, of course, and those 1,700 total yards don’t hurt Sid’s football stock any, either, but there’s more to the kid’s game than all that.

“Actually as a leader and teammate I challenged him to take on a more vocal role not only because of the position he plays and being a three-year player at quarterback but because he has such a high standard of how we play the game. He was nearly a unanimous selection by his teammates to be a captain, which is a reflection of how his teammates view him.”

“As a player, I like to compare Sid to a great point guard who can set up teammates with great shots - he makes everyone around him better.”

Sid has moved around, that happens with dad is in the U.S. Air Force, being born on Luke Air Force Base just outside Phoenix, then later living on air bases in both Virginia and South Carolina before his family moved to Omaha when he was in third grade. He is the third of four deMayo brothers to attend Mount Michael and boards at the school, returning the family’s midtown home on weekends.

Speaking of Sid’s father, Miles deMayo is one of 10 brothers, all of whom have first names which start with the letter “M”. Ten. Brothers. Ugh.

Sid enjoys playing whiffle ball with his younger brother, a junior at Mount Michael, and they take turns “seeing who can make the craziest movement when we pitch the ball.” Sid is also a serious baseball player, one who is considering a college future in the sport.

A brilliant student with a 4.04 GPA and membership in the National Honor Society Sid also pulled down a 34 on his ACT. (Yikes.) He plans to eventually attend law school with the idea of becoming a criminal attorney.

“It has been great to be part of the Mount Michael family and also part of the football program,” says Sid. “We have worked hard to become a better team and I feel like that has paid off this season. I think we are happy with where we are for the moment and believe we can finish the season in a good way.”