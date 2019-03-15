Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-15 13:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

BRLD's Meyer Named Class C-2 BBB Coach of the Year

Xzt0bmxstgkvobsgxoth
BRLD's Corey Meyer led the Wolverines to the Class C-2 state title and has been named Huskerland's 2019 boys basketball coach of the year.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

While winning state BRLD made it look easy. Not so fast says head coach Cory Meyer, Huskerland’s Class C-2 boys basketball coach of the year, there’s also a lot of hard work that goes in to making ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}