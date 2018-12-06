BRLD's Maresh Winner of Class C-2 Berens Coaching Award
For a program that had never played a postseason game there sure was a lot of summertime buzz about BRLD football leading into the 2018 season.Turns out the buzz was well justified as under the dir...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news