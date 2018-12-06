Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-06 14:05:00 -0600') }} football Edit

BRLD's Maresh Winner of Class C-2 Berens Coaching Award

Yurz5c4s5r3q9ugrdxzo
BRLD's Dan Maresh has been named Huskerland's Class C-2 winner of the Berens Coaching Award for leading his team to an 8-3 record and the program's first-ever playoff win.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
Publisher

For a program that had never played a postseason game there sure was a lot of summertime buzz about BRLD football leading into the 2018 season.Turns out the buzz was well justified as under the dir...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}