One of the team's leading defenders plus he'll play a bigger role in the offense.

Got his feet wet as starting QB as a freshman, ready to take it from there.

Overview

Returning seven starters on offense and eight on defense the Bulldogs are in position to improve upon last year’s 3-6 mark.

“Having experienced players at all the skill positions is a real strength for our team. Most of our line is back and if we can give them some room we have playmakers who can make things happen and help us be competitive with our schedule,” says ninth-year head coach Jerod Dean, a graduate of Northern Colorado University. “We will still need to play several younger players and with the restructuring of Class C-2 we will have some very long road trips this season.”

Offense

Sophomore Cole Faessler (5-6, 150) will become the team’s starting quarterback, last season rushing for 147 yards and two TDs and catching five passes for 141 yards, and he will be joined in the backfield by hard charging senior running back Dylan Schnell (5-10, 170), who last season rushed for 346 yards and a TD. Senior Charles Lang (5-9, 170) is a hard runner who will also be a key part of the rushing attack.

An athletic playmaker, senior wide receiver Kaleb Lussetto (5-6, 145) is a returning all-district selection who last season averaged 22 yards per reception and will see the ball a lot in 2018.

Senior center Abe Ramos (5-7, 210) is a returning starter who will lead the offensive line. Seniors Drake DeMasters (6-4, 175) and Brandon Collins (6-0, 170) have experience at tight end with sophomore Cade Loomis (5-10, 165) a rising prospect who will fit in somewhere.

Defense

Lussetto (35 tackles) and Faessler (33 tackles) lead the team’s secondary with Lang (40 tackles, 2 FR), DeMasters (22 tackles), Schnell and senior Max Cooper (5-10, 155), who added 23 tackles, valuable assets at linebacker. Collins (21 tackles), Ramos and Loomis will help man the defensive front.

Season's Prediction

Look for Bridgeport to win three or four games this season.