Bolting from the gate with seven straight wins Bridgeport boys basketball has proven to be a powerful team so far this season. And quite probably for the rest of the season, maybe deep (read state tournament) into the postseason.

That’s all happy news for a program that has qualified for state once since 2005 and last won a state tournament game during its glorious, and only, state championship run in 1990. Beyond talent, team’s gotta have talent to start with seven wins, is the team’s mental make-up, says head coach Nick Broz.

“We are really connected in our relationships with one another and have built a strong care for one another. The kids have been dedicated and competitive each and every day weather it is a conditioning day, practice, or game day. Our togetherness and toughness have been great which has allowed us to have a strong start to the season.

“And those two things will have to continue getting stronger as we move forward in the season.”

Bridgeport is going to want to push the tempo of the game, mostly because high gear is its best gear. Transition basketball has been very kind to the Bulldogs so far this season, those seven wins in a row as proof.

“We are able to transition to offense well and find good shots in our quick game. I feel like this team has the ability to really shoot the ball and play great team offense even though we have struggled though the first few games with our shooting,” says Coach Broz. “Our intentions in shot selection have been really good, we just have to clean up some small details in our offensive movement and actions. I think we have proven to be a team that can play a variety of ways on the defensive end and give teams trouble finding good shots.”

Through the first month of the season there have been few Class C-2 players who have equaled the value of Bridgeport senior leader Drake DeMasters, a 6-foot-5 senior who is averaging 14.8 points, 10 rebounds and nearly three blocked shots per game. Fellow seniors Kaleb Lussetto (12 ppg, 3 assists) and Logan Nichols (8.6 ppg, 3 rpg) have also played crucial roles in both production and leadership.

“To me one of the biggest strengths of the team is the culture they have created which reflects accountability, discipline, humility, and enjoyment,” says Coach Broz. “That all starts by our leaders and seniors Drake, Kaleb, and Logan setting the tone in our meetings and practices.”

All three seniors are veteran players who have become assets to the program in a variety of ways, says Coach Broz.

* “Drake has taken his game to another level, doing a great job of developing his individual offense, and now he is comfortable playing with his back to the basket, putting the ball on the deck from the perimeter and shooting the three. His high activity level allows him to be a dominant factor on the boards and with his ability to protect the rim by blocking shots.”

* “Kaleb is a dynamic, fearless guard who can attack the rim and finish in a variety of ways. His playmaking abilities allow himself and others to get great looks at the basket. Kaleb’s got the talent to go and make double-digit threes in a game and score a bunch in a hurry. Kaleb’s experience of being a three-year starter at the point is invaluable.”

* “Logan is one of the craftiest players I have ever seen in my coaching days. He has the ability to score from a variety of spots and angles and he also has a knack for finding small lanes to cut or drive through to get an lay-up. His ability to shoot the ball from distance allows us to stretch defenses out. And like with Kaleb his experience of being a three-year starter allows him to be comfortable in any situation.”

Winning basketball games is one thing but a winning approach outside the game is something that marks truly great programs. That certainly proves to be the case at Bridgeport where back on December 7 the basketball team gave its student manager a day that will live in empathy.

“That night before the game all the team surprised him with a bucket of candy, card signed by the entire team, and a cupcake for his birthday,” says Coach Broz, smiling at the memory. “You could tell as the team sang ‘Happy Birthday’ that what they did meant the world to him even though it was just a small gesture. I know we are always trying to compete and we have an importance on being successful, but it is things like this that are more important.

“Being able to be impactful to someone else and making a difference in a positive way are what I hope kids gain from our program.”

On the court the Bulldogs will soon have another chance to be impactful as they host 9-0 Ogallala on Thursday night, followed by Saturday’s game against always tough Hershey.