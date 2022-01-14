Bombs Away, Prez: Tilden Bardsley, Beatrice (2017)
The alliteration is obvious. The stories behind the names aren’t, at least until you hear them. They make perfect sense once you do.Playing shooting guard for the traditionally successful Beatrice ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news