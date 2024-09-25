Block That Kick: Ed Knott, Seward
Turns out it ain’t nothin’ new.It seemed pretty exciting at the time, reading about how this young Football Friday Night hero had blocked an extra point that opened the door for his team to win the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news