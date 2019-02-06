Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-06 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Blair BBB Aiming for Postseason Rebound

Cth2eiclf4ul9zzo1zw7
Senior Ryan Brunkhorst is averaging 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for Blair, establishing himself as a dependable player at both ends of the floor.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

There’s been some choppy water here recently but Blair boys basketball is ready to have all hands on deck.Four losses in their last five games have taken some of the luster from the team’s 10-10 re...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}