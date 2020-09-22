Big-Time Braedyn: Braedyn Ollendick, Elkhorn Valley
It wasn’t good. In fact, it was bad. Really bad.Entering the 2019 season, Braedyn Ollendick’s junior year, Elkhorn Valley football hadn’t been to the playoffs in 19 seasons. There were those back-t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news