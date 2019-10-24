News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-24 11:15:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Big Games Across All Classes as We Prepare for Week 9

It's been a big season for Connor Schutz (1) and his Elwood team; tonight the Pirates can make it even bigger by clinching the district title with a victory against Overton.
It's been a big season for Connor Schutz (1) and his Elwood team; tonight the Pirates can make it even bigger by clinching the district title with a victory against Overton. (Matthew Jensen/Huskerland)
Ryan Dettman
HuskerlandPreps.com Staff Writer

Each year when we head into the final week of the regular season it is expected that there may be a few games on the schedule that carry some extra meaning as teams fight for a spot in the playoffs...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}