2015: Bergan's Dykman a Special Talent
On its way to the 2014 Class C-2 state championship, Archbishop Bergan was known as an offensive powerhouse, a reputation cemented with its action-packed state final victory over Ainsworth. In 2015...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news