Berens Coaching Award: Randall Rath, Hitchcock County
Leading his team to the state playoff semifinals for the first time in school history helped Hitchcock County’s Randall Rath to become the Class D-1 winner of the 2021 Berens Coaching Award.The Ber...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news