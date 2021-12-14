Berens Coaching Award: Larry Martin, Omaha North
It was probably the most miraculous story of the 2021 Nebraska high school football season.I mean, Omaha North didn’t even play football in 2020. Like all the OPS schools North High’s football prog...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news