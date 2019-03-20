Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-20 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

BBB POY: Tonje in A, Hahn in D-2

Ip6nv69ljbofvqlwxjqv
The accolades continue for Johnson-Brock junior Ty Hahn (23) has been named Huskerland's Class D-2 boys basketball player of the year.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Having positioned himself as one of the premier all-around athletes in Nebraska small school sports, Johnson-Brock junior Ty Hahn has been named Huskerland Prep Report’s Class D-2 boys basketball p...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}