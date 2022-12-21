



Columbus Scotus senior point guard Maggie Feehan gives the term shake and bake a new meaning. And we’re not talking dribble drive.

Turns out the kid is an ace in the kitchen, especially when it comes to baking. “I make a really good Italian bread, the best you’ve ever had.” She also adds some spice to the Scotus attack, becoming the special ingredient that has helped the Shamrocks to another strong season of basketball.

“Maggie is very driven and her work ethic is her biggest strength. She very much leads by example,” says Scotus head coach Jarrod Ridder.

After Saturday's 49-36 win over Howells-Dodge the Shamrocks are 9-4 on the season - three losses by a total of five points, ugh! - and sit 10th in the Class C-1 wild card standings. On a team that is defense-first she leads Scotus in scoring with a little over 10 points per game.

“Maggie has a lot of roles on our team but we need her to score points for our team,” says Coach Ridder. “Maggie has the ability to put pressure on the defense and create opportunities for her teammates, and that is crucial for us.”

Maggie first became involved in basketball in third grade, playing for a team named the Saints, with player dads doing the coaching. It was fun, something to do, and Maggie took itfor what it was. She started playing basketball and soccer “because I have always been really into sports” and because it was a way to, um, blow off some steam.

“I love sports, especially basketball, because it gives you a chance to be aggressive,” says the bright-eyed 5-6 Maggie, who seemingly always has a smile on her face. Except when she’s competing in basketball, you’d imagine.

It wasn’t until she was a sophomore in high school, after years of playing ball, that she realized she loved the sport.

“From that point on I really put in a lot of extra time to make myself as good a basketball player as I can be,” she remembers. “It has taken a lot of hard work but it is made easier and a lot of fun because I have great coaches and great teammates.”

Remember that part where Maggie is now 5-foot-6? That part’s true but back in the day she began her basketball career as a post player, then moved to shooting guard before taking on the point guard duties for her team, which seems a perfect fit for both her and team.

“I like being a leader and being the type of person my team can count on,” she says. “Playing the point helps me see the whole floor and it helps me be able to make the right decisions to help my teammates and our team. I want my teammates to believe I am reliable, and accountable and I take that part of my role very seriously.

“Playing the point also challenges me to make good decisions and makes me think more.”

Maggie Feehan was born in Ziamen, China and adopted at the age of two. Actually, she and her family just celebrated her “adopt day” which is Jan. 6. Beyond her prowess in the kitchen Maggie likes to travel with her family and she is also a touch fascinated with the world of journalism (you go, girl), enjoying journalism class at Scotus. “I especially like interviewing people and writing stories,” she says. I always liked that kid...

Maggie is also an outstanding and diligent student, taking good care of her perfect 4.0 GPA, while also scoring a 28 on her ACT; she is currently ranked third academically in her class. Beyond that she is also a member of the National Honor Society and president of the Scotus student council.

Her college plans include attending UN-Lincoln and studying occupational therapy.

The tough losses (by 1 to Hastings St. Cecilia and Pierce, by 3 to Bishop Neumann) have been hard to swallow but Maggie likes the team’s experience and chemistry.

“We work well together as a team and we also take pride in playing great defense. It’s something we spend of lot of time on in practice and a lot of times we hold teams below their regular scoring average.”

Scotus qualified for last year’s state tournament and it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that’s going to happen again. Either way, Maggie wants to know that in the end her team did the best it could.

“There are some things you can’t control but you can control your effort. I know we will always play as hard as we can.”