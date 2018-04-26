



Even at the Nebraska high school level football offenses have morphed over time. No longer is the option king - then again Tom Osborne isn’t coaching the Huskers anymore, either - but rather the passing game. And no Nebraska high school class will return more strong-armed firepower than Class B where six of last year’s top eight quarterbacks will be back.

Not only that but using passing yardage as the measure of choice three of them - Carter Terry of Grand Island Northwest, Baylor Scheierman of Aurora and Joseph Krause of Seward - all come from the same conference, the Central Conference. (Remember conference football? I do, and miss it.) A fourth Central Conference QB, Crete’s Zach Fye, finished 8th in Class B passing yardage in 2017. So the message here is, defensive backs coaches beware.

Terry isn’t all that big - if you’re in a generous mood you call him six-foot-tall - but the kid’s smart with plenty of football savvy.

“Carter’s best asset is pre-snap reading the defense and processing what he sees very quickly,” says GI Northwest head coach Kevin Stein. “I have always said that Carter Terry has the ‘It Factor.’ He may not have all the measurables but he just gets it done. He keeps a steady demeanor without getting too high or too low and is humble.”

Makes it a little harder to be humble (not to go all Mac Davis on you) when you throw for 2,744 yards and 33 TDs but whatever. And good as he was last year Coach Stein could see him play even better this fall.

“Carter made a major improvement in knowing and adjusting to blocking schemes and he’s learned to handle the stress that comes with the fast tempo offense we run We give him a lot of freedom to make adjusts that he sees on the field because he is a good decision maker.”

* Covering the long and short of it, Aurora’s Scheierman has grown to 6-foot-7 and while his future seems to be in college basketball (he was an all-stater in 2018) he’s also a tremendous passing quarterback for the Huskies. And a competitive one.

“First of all, Baylor has competed at a very high level athletically for a very long time,” says Aurora head coach Kyle Peterson. “Baylor applies all of the skills that he has learned playing basketball to the game of football - he is basically a point guard on the football field. He anticipates throws and kids getting open exceptionally well and is real good at judging match-ups and where we might have an advantage.

“On top of all that his confidence level is really high. He believes he can make all the throws.”

And having thrown for 2,424 yards and 28 touchdowns he has proven he can make all the throws.

Here is a look at how the top returning Class B quarterbacks for 2018 stack up: