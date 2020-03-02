Aquinas Knocks Off One State Finalist, Aims for Second
Lots of happy winners last week. Some unexpected winners, too. Aquinas boys basketball was both.As a heavy underdog against 23-1 North Bend Central, the 2019 state runner-up, the Monarchs made a se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news