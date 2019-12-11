News More News
football

Anderson Honored For Leading Oakland-Craig to C-2 Title

Oakland-Craig's Joe Anderson is honored today by Huskerland Prep Report as 2019 Class C-2 state championship coach.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Peter La Fleur would never have made it as a 2019 Oakland-Craig football player.Unlike the aimless star of the movie Dodgeball the Knights actually did have a goal, to win the state football champi...

