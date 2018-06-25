



Overview

Good chance the Haymakers make a big jump in 2018 as they return nine starters on offense and eight on defense from last year’s 2-7 squad.

“We are pretty excited about our line, which will be our best since 2014, and we return a lot of experience at the skill positions,” says sixth-year head coach Brian Cargill, a 1999 graduate of UN-Kearney who led the Haymakers to the Class C-1 state playoff title in 2013. “We still need to keep working at getting stronger and developing added team chemistry.”

Offense

Already a two-year starter, senior Adam Cole (6-3, 185) returns as the team’s quarterback, last season passing for 1,071 yards and six touchdowns and adding 111 yards rushing and two more scores. Sophomore Matthew Schuster (5-11, 175) enjoyed a great rookie season and returns as the team’s leading rusher, last season gaining 458 yards and scoring three TDs, with junior Conner Wescoat (5-10, 185) also back after gaining 181 yards and two TDs.

Perhaps the biggest news at the skill positions, maybe for the whole team, is the return from injury by senior Blake Hoffmaster (6-1, 180), who finished last season with 125 yards rushing, adding 18 catches for 214 yards and scoring three TDs.

There are four starters returning in the Haymakers offensive line including seniors Josh Stallbaumer (6-3, 285) and Stephen Gumble (6-1, 245), junior Nate Breon (6-0, 235) and senior tight end Luke Breon (6-1, 185). Juniors Silver Delgado (5-11, 270) and Alex Huertas (6-3, 245) will also play in the offensive line as will rising sophomore tight end Kadyn Marhenke (6-3, 200).

Senior Maddux Myer (5-11, 155) returns at one wide receiver position, and last year he caught 13 passes for 128 yards, and the Haymakers get another boost from the return of senior Dillon Geiser (5-10, 165), who didn’t play in 2017.

Defense

Luke Breon (83 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks) is a legit playmaker in the defensive line and will be part of a unit that will also returns starters Nate Breon (20 tackles) and Stallbaumer with Marhenke, Delgado, Gumble and Huertas also in the mix. Myer and Geiser will be leaders in the secondary.

Cozad will have a solid set of linebackers, a group that includes Cole (54 tackles), Hoffmaster (48 tackles 3 TFL), Schuster (21 tackles), Wescoat and junior Jake Gengenbach (6-0, 185), who finished last season with 54 tackles.

Cole is also an outstanding punter, last season averaging 36.7 yards per attempt.

Season's Prediction

Cozad got dealt a pretty challenging hand in the scheduling department and if it can get to five wins it will be in the playoff conversation.