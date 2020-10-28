All Better: Caden Egr, Yutan
To be honest it didn’t feel real great. Not great at all.As Caden Egr left the field back on Opening Night he glanced one last time at the scoreboard: Visitor 41, Yutan 13. Not pretty. That the “vi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news