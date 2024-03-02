Hope you didn’t have the longshots in the 2024 girls state basketball tournament, because they’re all gone. All six top seeds have reached the finals, and four of our six games today feature No. 1 v. No. 2. Should provide us a real thrill ride, here’s some thoughts on the games of the day...

All Games at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Class A

No. 1 Millard West (26-1) v. No. 3 Bellevue West (18-6), 6:15 p.m. As expected Millard West has cruised to the final and, also as expected, Bellevue West has lived up to its pre-tournament projection as a great darkhorse. As always it is kinda fun to have Lincoln teams in the finals - there is always that added juice - but the T-Birds were able to subdue No. 2 Southwest on Friday night. Bellevue West has now won 14 games in a row, with its last loss coming to...Millard West. Expect more of the same today.

Class B

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (27-1) v. No. 2 Elkhorn North (24-1), 1 p.m. In the least surprising of all finals we get what we expected, so now what? On the one hand Skutt has been so good this season and, like a chicken sandwich under a McDonald’s warming light, is overdue for that breakthrough win against the three-time defending state champs. These teams have met in each of the past two state title games, Elkhorn North has won them both by 13 points, and won earlier this season by 18. Could there be an upset here? (And I realize Skutt is the No. 1 seed...) There could, but that doesn’t seem the right way for the Britt Prince Experience to end.

Class C-1

No. 1 Lincoln Christian (24-2) v. No. 2 Sidney (26-1), 11 a.m. Lincoln Christian looked mighty impressive in its 51-32 demolition of unbeaten Bridgeport in yesterday’s semifinal. Thing is, Sidney is my favorite team to watch play ball in this tournament - so many athletes, such great spirit - and they have the speed to match the Crusaders, maybe exceed them. These teams met in Kearney back in early January and Sidney won by three, and I would expect another real close game. The Red Raiders were leaking oil down the stretch against GICC but held on, not sure they can afford a quarter like that against the mighty top seed.

Class C-2

No. 1 Yutan (23-2) v. No. 2 Crofton (26-0), 4:15 p.m. After idling the motor for three quarters Yutan roared to life in yesterday’s fourth quarter against Bishop Neumann - Mylee Tichota, you go girl! - to reach its first-ever state final. (In fact, the Chieftains had never won a state tournament game until Wednesday.) That performance mirrors the one by Crofton yesterday, which found its stroke from beyond the arc, got another great defensive performance, and routed Elmwood-Murdock by 24 points. Crofton has all those state titles and Yutan has none so far, and I would expect that to remain the same by 6 o’clock tonight.

Class D-1

No. 1 Pender (27-1) v. No. 3 Southern Valley (28-1), 9 a.m. What a great way to start the day. Pender got here as expected but Southern Valley is a bit of a surprise, but after having watched its game against GACC it is less surprising, much less, than you might think. My girl Ann Bose has yet to go all Ann Bose on the opposition but here talented supporting cast has delivered the goods, and frankly, the Eagles just flat looked like the better team against GACC. Pender is going to come into the game playing with an edge - Southern Valley has to be prepared for that - but if the game stays close a Southern Valley win should not be viewed as an upset.

Class D-2

No. 1 Overton (27-1) v. No. 3 Wynot, 8:15 p.m. Overton shook off that awful second quarter of game one to look like the No. 1 seed on Friday, scoring 57 points and beating always tough Howells-Dodge. And those Overton girls do know how to win state, they did it in volleyball. Thing is, they are playing Wynot, a nightmare state tournament opponent. And Wynot was pretty great on Friday night, beating defending state champion Falls City Sacred Heart by 10 points, emerging from that awesome lower half of the bracket. Those Overton girls have done some great things in the past few months but in my mind winning tonight, against such a great champion, would be their greatest achievement of the bunch.