Earlier this morning we gave you a sneak peak at the rough draft for our Huskerland Prep Report all-decade team. We have some updates to make on the list of quarterbacks in Classes A, B and C-1 and will follow with the rest of the team over the next few days, maybe two weeks or so.

This is the third time Huskerland has named an all-decade football team, which says something, but this is the first time we've taken a more expanded approach. For the 1990s and 2000s Huskerland named all-decade teams in all classes, first-team only. That's a pretty narrow lens and, looking back, we probably should have taken an approach more in line with how we did it this time around.

How we did it this time around was to name a first team - let the debating begin - but also mention hundreds of other outstanding players from the past 10 years of Nebraska high school football. We will not name a six-man all-decade team only because I didn't feel like I had enough information to do it justice.

Many of you have followed the game of high school football for a long time. And like with any all-star team when you go about listing names it brings back memories of these players and how they left their own personal stamp on the game. There are players from dynastic programs and players from programs that didn't win at the highest level, either way there was no denying the talent displayed by those who make our list.

There is a lot to digest when going through this list and so we will break it down into several articles. This allows for the players involved to get a little more time in the spotlight and it's also going to make the entire project a little easier to follow, and to enjoy. At least that is my hope.

So, @HuskerlandBob, how did this team come to be? First of all, the thing won't be perfect, I expect we will have missed some worthy players, especially linemen. But from there it was a matter of using our all-Huskerland teams from the past 10 years, referencing our own Huskerland stats, and my own personal take on players I saw over the past decade.

The beauty of a list like this is there is no wrong answer, it's just some answers are more correct than others. Either way I hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane...I know I sure have.



We will freshen the A, B and C-1 quarterback teams and repost tomorrow morning, first thing. From there we will publish at least one, and probably two, sections of the all-decade team on the website. We want to allow time and space on the website for our current athletes.



If you have any feedback (be gentle) you can always reach out to me @HuskerlandBob.