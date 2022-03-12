We’ll keep it brief today with a quick look at Saturday’s state finals, then follow with a full finals recap on Monday. And maybe even Tuesday.

After all, there’s a lot of finals this weekend.

9 a.m.

Class D-1 girls: No. 4 Shelton (27-1) v. No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (21-6). The perception is HLHF has had a tougher road to the finals, we’ll see. I do know Shelton will come at the Bulldogs in waves, trying to keep the @DawgsX2 from sweeping state titles. You do remember the new math we discussed yesterday on Twitter, right?

11 a.m.

Class C-1 boys: No. 4 Auburn (25-3) v. No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood (26-1). In some ways this is the most anticipated game of the day, the entire weekend, and that kind of thing happens when you have a three-time defending champion (Auburn) which will either make it four in a row or get beat one game short. Ashland-Greenwood is plenty good enough to make it the later.

1 p.m.

Class B girls: No. 1 Elkhorn North (25-1) v. No. 2 Omaha Skutt (26-1). In some ways this is the most anticipated game of the day, the entire weekend, and that kind of thing happens when you have two great teams, whose only losses are against one another, facing off in the third game of their season series. These teams certainly separated themselves from the rest of the Class B crowd, enjoy.

4 p.m.

Class C-2 girls: No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia (25-2) v. No. 3 Bridgeport (26-1). Both teams survived strong semifinals challenges to get here. St. Cecilia has been living on the corner of State Finals and State Championship for the past four years while Bridgeport, a true real western power, has the goods to make the Hawkettes runners-up for a second straight time. Will be a fun game.

6 p.m.

Class A boys: No. 1 Millard North (25-2) v. No. 2 Bellevue West (25-2). This is always the headline game of state tournament weekend and this year more than most as these top two seeds square off in their third straight state final, having split the first two by two points and then in OT. Bellevue West did win the regular season game between these two, if that matters all these weeks later. In some ways this is the most anticipated game of the day, the entire weekend, but then you already knew that.

8 p.m.

Class D-2 boys: No. 1 St. Mary’s (26-2) over No. 6 Parkview Christian (20-6). A rematch of last year’s semifinals when Parkview prevailed, just like the Patriots did in the semifinals, putting it to multi-platinum program, Sacred Heart. St. Mary’s has passed every test but this will be as tough as any they’ve faced. Enjoy this one, it's the last varsity basketball game until next December...



