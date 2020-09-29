A Noyd: Isaac Noyd, Cross County
C’mon man, it was loud and a pressure packed play in the middle of the biggest game of his life. So Isaac Noyd was a little bit off center. Literally.It was last year’s Class D-1 state playoff semi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news