HuskerlandPreps - A Message From Huskerland Bob

Hello out there in Huskerland...I write because this is going to be a week in my life and that of my family unlike any other we have had in over twenty years.

We're moving.

It's a long story but the bottom line is Penni and I are selling the Central City newspaper effective at the end of this month. We have been publishers of the Central City Republican-Nonpareil for more than 31 years.

We made the decision to move a few weeks back, made an accepted offer back in early November, I think it was, and we close the deal on Thursday. Which means we are moving our stuff in that day...and the next day...and maybe the next after that. We have been packing and related activities for a couple of weeks now but it's time for the home stretch.

More than three decades in once place, you got some stuff.

And that doesn't even count my Huskerland stuff at the newspaper office. That will get move the week after Christmas.

I write you all this because for the next few days there won't be much new stuff on our website - I simply have too many irons in the fire. I don't want to start a couple of projects that I want on the site because I won't be able to see them through properly. Starting Monday (maybe this Friday, maybe, we'll see) we will be back to full speed.

I hope you as my Huskerland family understand my situation and hang in there while Huskerland Bob gets his stuff moved. In the meantime I will post a few of my favorite stories from the past, some more recent than others, and hope that will suffice until I am back on my feet.

Thanks again for being part of Huskerland.