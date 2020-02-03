News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

A Look Back at Last Week's Conference Tournament Finals

That's Lincoln Lutheran's Tanner Lebo (11) with the ball and GICC's Russ Martinez (3) guarding him. See, it looks like I was there all night. And I was. Just not shooting photos for the first 30 minutes of clock.
That's Lincoln Lutheran's Tanner Lebo (11) with the ball and GICC's Russ Martinez (3) guarding him. See, it looks like I was there all night. And I was. Just not shooting photos for the first 30 minutes of clock. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Another huge week of conference basketball tournaments this week, and we’ll get to that, but for right now let’s take a moment to review what happened last week. In terms of conference tournament b...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}