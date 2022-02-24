 HuskerlandPreps - A Look at Class B Boys, Girls District Final Pairings, Tip Times
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-24 13:44:09 -0600') }} football Edit

A Look at Class B Boys, Girls District Final Pairings, Tip Times

Senior Mattie Pohl (24) is one of the senior leaders for No. 6 seed York, which will host No. 11 GI Northwest in Friday's B-6 district final.
Senior Mattie Pohl (24) is one of the senior leaders for No. 6 seed York, which will host No. 11 GI Northwest in Friday's B-6 district final. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Here is a quick look at the Class B boys and girls basketball district pairings for this weekend.

All of the Class B boys finals will be played on Saturday, with six of the girls district finals to be played Friday, with two more next Tuesday.

The 2022 Nebraska State Basketball Championships will be played the Week of March 7, with Class B boys first up on Monday, girls Class B to start play on Tuesday of that week.

More intel on the pairings tomorrow morning...

Class B Boys Basketball District Finals
District Who Plays Who Tipoff

B-1

No. 16 Gering (9-13) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (1 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 26,

1 p.m.

B-2

No. 15 Crete (11-13) at No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (18-4).

Saturday, Feb. 26,

1 p.m.

B-3

No. 14 Seward (12-12) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (20-5).

Saturday, Feb. 26,

2 MT.

B-4

No. 13 Aurora (15-10) at No. 4 Platteview (19-6).

Saturday, Feb. 26,

4 p.m.

B-5

No. 12 York (15-9) at No. 5 Beatrice (15-5).

Saturday, Feb. 26,

2 p.m.

B-6

No. 11 Elkhorn (12-10) at No. 6 Bennington (18-6).

Saturday, Feb. 26,

2 p.m.

B-7

No. 10 Blair (14-9) at No. 7 McCook (20-6).

Saturday, Feb. 26,

2 p.m.

B-8

No. 9 Waverly (15-9) at No. 8 Sidney (17-9).

Saturday, Feb. 26,

5:30 MT
Class B Girls Basketball District Finals
District Who Plays Who Tipoff

B-1

No. 16 McCook (10-13) at No. 1 Elkhorn North (22-1).

Friday, Feb. 25, 5:30 p.m.

B-2

No. 15 Holdrege (11-13) at No. 2 Omaha Skutt (23-1).

Friday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m.

B-3

No. 14 Waverly (11-11) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (22-3).

Friday, Feb. 25, 6 MT.

B-4

No. 13 Platteview (15-10) at No. 4 Adams Central (21-3).

Friday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m.

B-5

No. 12 Gering (12-11) at No. 5 Norris (19-4).

Tuesday, March 1,

6 p.m.

B-6

No. 11 Grand Island Northwest (13-11) at No. 6 York (20-4).

Friday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m.

B-7

No. 10 Elkhorn (13-10) at No. 7 Beatrice (15-5).

Tuesday, March 1,

5 p.m.

B-8

No. 9 Blair (17-6) at No. 8 Sidney (19-7).

Friday, Feb. 25, 5:30 MT.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}