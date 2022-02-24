A Look at Class B Boys, Girls District Final Pairings, Tip Times

Here is a quick look at the Class B boys and girls basketball district pairings for this weekend.

All of the Class B boys finals will be played on Saturday, with six of the girls district finals to be played Friday, with two more next Tuesday.

The 2022 Nebraska State Basketball Championships will be played the Week of March 7, with Class B boys first up on Monday, girls Class B to start play on Tuesday of that week.

More intel on the pairings tomorrow morning...